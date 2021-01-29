Obasanjo Nearly Retired Me From Army 21 Years Ago – Buratai

The outgone Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, said a former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, nearly retired him as a young officer in the Nigerian Army 21 years ago.

Buratai, who said he was at the rank of Major at that time, described his attainment to the peak of his career, Lieutenant General and Chief of Army Staff, as historic.

The former Army Chief spoke at the Army headquarters in Abuja during a formal handing over to Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who was, on Tuesday, appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired me 21 years ago when I was a Major.

“My retirement after 40 years of Service is historic, hence, calls for gratitude.”

Buratai boasted that the Nigerian Army will never remain the same after his exit, owing to his transformational leadership and landmark achievements.

According to him, the Nigerian Army has been better positioned with intelligence gathering techniques and equipment, maintaining that the security situation across the country is largely stabilised under his watch.

He stressed that his administration would be remembered for improved professionalism, improved responsiveness to personnel welfare and responsiveness to Nigeria’s democratic system.

On his part, the new Chief of Army Staff appealed to the soldiers and officers to reposition the Nigerian Army.

