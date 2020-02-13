Obasanjo

Obasanjo’s House Gutted by Fire

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The house of former President Olusegun Obasanjo situated at the Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has been gutted by fire.

The fire reportedly broke out in the house around 10pm on Wednesday.

Some eyewitnesses told the press that the fire was caused by a power surge.

It was gathered that residents of the area and sympathisers trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.

The state Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident

He Adefala said the fire did not damage the main building.

“Yes, there was a fire and it had been put out.”

“Our officials have put out the fire .”

The affected  house was used by Obasanjo when he was President before he moved to the penthouse within the  Presidential  Library, Abeokuta.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Fatai AdefalaOgun StateOlusegun Obasanjo

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Beware of Sycophants, Corrupt Politicians, Frank Charges David Lyon

Beware of Sycophants, Corrupt Politicians, Frank Charges David Lyon

News
  • 13 Feb
  • 0
Obasanjo’s House Gutted by Fire

Obasanjo’s House Gutted by Fire

News
  • 13 Feb
  • 0
Ohanaeze Opts For Operation Ogbunigwe, Govs Back Community Policing

Ohanaeze Opts For Operation Ogbunigwe, Govs Back Community Policing

News
  • 13 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top