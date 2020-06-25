Imasuagbon Steps Down, Obaseki Set to Clinch Edo PDP Governorship Ticket
The only challenger of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has stepped down.
He withdrew from the race as delegates were moving to Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin for the indirect primary election.
Obaseki and Imasuagbon reportedly met in the early hours of Thursday in Government House, Benin behind closed doors.
The PDP’s governorship primary is mere formality as Obaseki is unopposed.
More to come…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours