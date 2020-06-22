Obaseki Exit Painful But APC Will Survive – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Monday described the exit of the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as painful but maintained the party will outlive its present internal crisis and expand its coast in upcoming elections across the country.

Governor Bello was speaking to State House correspondents after a delegation of North-Central Governors paid a visit to the new Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

He noted that the APC, despite the exit, is poised to win the Edo state Governorship elections in September.

“APC is going to win Edo State,” he said. “But unfortunately, I really feel the leaving of my colleague, His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki in whatever circumstance to another political party, is painful anyway, but as a political party, we are going to take Edo back.”

The Kogi state Governor, who has been appointed to head a committee to look into security in the North-Central said he is liaising with all security agencies to keep the region safe.

