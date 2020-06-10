Obaseki is a Graduate of Our Institution, Says University of Ibadan

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed that Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, graduated from the institution.

Olubumi Faluyi, the registrar of the university, disclosed that the governor attended and graduated from the institution in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Governor gained admission to the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university.” the statement said.

Some opposition leaders in the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accusing Obaseki of presenting a fake certificate, saying he did not graduate from the premier university.

The UI statement ends the certificate scandal crisis.

Obaseki has been in a running battle with his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole over the second term ticket. The latter, who is the National Chairman of the APC, has vowed to ensure the governor does not get a second term in office.

_____

