Obaseki: Nigerian Governors Forum is a Toothless Bulldog – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) as a toothless bulldog that can only bark and not bite, following the failure of the forum to speak up for embattled Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

This is as he accused the Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Obubelebara Adeniyi, of politicizing the fight against Coronavirus in the state.

Wike, who addressed journalists at Government House, Port Harcourt Monday, described as unheard of, the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disqualified a sitting governor, who was presented to the people of Edo State in 2016 by the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor said: “Ordinarily, I won’t speak about the challenges being faced by Obaseki because I have no business with APC. But, I will speak because the Nigerian Governors’ Forum is now a toothless bulldog that can bark but cannot bite.

“It is most unfortunate that I belong to a forum that cannot bite. Nigerian Governors’ Forum died immediately APC took over in 2015. Before then, Nigerian Governors’ Forum was very powerful. APC killed Governors’ Forum and whatever position the forum takes now is in the interest of the ruling party. Nobody seems to respect Nigerian Governors’ Forum again because we have given ourselves out.”

Wike also took a swipe at the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) for being too beggarly and failing to rise in defence of the embattled Edo State governor.

The governor said: “Governor Obaseki is a member of the APC and I campaigned against him in 2016. How can you say that a sitting governor is disqualified because his certificate is defective.

“A sitting governor who was presented by the APC National Chairman? Has he apologized to Nigerians? Has he apologized to Edo people? He should apologize to Edo people. How can a man who doesn’t have a certificate claim that the certificate of a sitting governor that attended Nigeria’s premier university is defective?

“APC governors call themselves Progressive Governors and their national chairman is also progressive. APC governors have refused to come out and say we can’t take this; they are only begging. Imagine, Governor Obaseki being disqualified by someone who does not have a certificate.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.