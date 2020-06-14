Obaseki Visits Wike Amid Rumours of Defection to PDP
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a bid to survive the onslaught in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is currently meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
This is coming amid rumours of Obaseki’s defection to opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Both Governors met at the Government House in Port Harcourt behind closed doors.
More to come…
