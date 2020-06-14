Godwin-Obaseki-Wike

Obaseki Visits Wike Amid Rumours of Defection to PDP

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a bid to survive the onslaught in the  ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is currently meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

This is coming amid rumours of Obaseki’s defection to opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Both Governors met at the Government House in Port Harcourt behind closed doors.

More to come…

 

