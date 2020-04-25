Obiano Declares Anambra Free of Coronavirus, Orders Bars, Markets to Resume Activities

The governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has stated that the state is now free of Coronavirus.

The governor, who made an evening statewide broadcast on Saturday, said after the discharge of the state’s index case, and 36 of his contacts tested negative to the virus, the state is now free of the pandemic.

Obiano, speaking to citizens of the state, said his government as 28 days of lockdown has decided to relax the order.

He added that medical personnel who treated the state’s case will be rewarded for their efforts in treating him on record time.

Part of the governor’s broadcast read, “I am happy to announce here today, that the results (36 contacts of the index case) have all returned negative.

“All in all, we have sent 68 tests out of which only one returned positive (and that was our Index Case). However, we are awaiting the result of just one sample at the moment. With these results, we are encouraged to do more together to ensure that our beloved state is safe for all of us.”

Speaking on the lockdown order, Obiano said, “We are encouraged to make a few adjustments to our strategy against the pandemic.

“All food markets including restaurants and bars in Anambra State are to reopen for normal business with immediate effect. However they must comply with the principles of social distancing.

“They are to provide hand-washing points with soap and hand sanitizers at the entry points into the markets.

“All our boundaries with neighbouring states remain completely closed. Only people on essential services and haulage trucks with essential commodities are allowed passage after a thorough check and confirmation by the security personnel at the boundaries.

“The illegal motor parks operating at the boundaries shall be quickly dismantled with immediate effect. Crossing the boundaries on foot is not allowed. The law enforcement agency has been directed to see to that.

“I am delighted to announce that the 4 doctors who handled our Index Case, along with the 2 nurses, the pharmacist, the cleaner and the ambulance driver who took him to the Preventive Care Center shall be awarded a Medal of Honour from the Government of Anambra State and a cash award that will be announced subsequently.

“It is my hope that this gesture will encourage our healthcare workers to do more in the future,” Obiano said.

