Obiano Suspends 12 Monarchs for Visiting Buhari

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has suspended 12 traditional rulers who travelled to Abuja last week to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thirteen traditional rulers from Anambra State had allegedly sought audience with President Buhari in Abuja. Their trip was said to have been facilitated by business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, who has been having a running battle with Governor Obiano.

A letter announcing the suspension of the 12 traditional rulers for one year, signed by Greg Obi, commissioner for local government, chieftaincy and community affairs, said the action was taken because they travelled outside the state without government’s approval.



The statement listed the affected traditional rulers as: Igwe Alex Edozieuno (Mkponando), Igwe Anthony Okonkwo (Alor), Igwe Chukwuma Bob Vincent Orji (Ezenifite), Igwe GBC Mbakwe (Abacha), Igwe Chijioka Nwankwo (Nawfia) and Igwe Nkeli Nelly (Igbariam).

Others are Igwe Anthony Onyekwere (Owelle), Igwe AN Onwueme (Ikenga), Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem (Umumbo), Igwe SO Uche (Ezira), Igwe Emeka Ilouno (Ifiteduno) and Igwe Udoji (Eziagulu-Otu).

The statement said Governor Obiano, in suspending the traditional rulers, was exercising the power conferred on him by Section 10(b) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law 1981.



The state government said the certificates of recognition of the traditional rulers have been withdrawn for a period of one year.

It said the suspension could be lifted, renewed or upgraded depending on government’s review of the conduct of the affected traditional rulers.

The state government ordered the traditional rulers thus: “During the sanction period, you are required to stop holding yourselves out as traditional rulers and to cease from discharging traditional rulers functions in your communities or elsewhere in the state and beyond.

“By this sanction, membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council is revoked and furthermore any appointment in other government committees is hereby rescinded.”

Barely two weeks ago, Governor Obiano suspended Igwe Peter Uyanwa, traditional ruler of Ukwulu Community, in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, for one year.

