Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari is Receiving Treatment, Sowore Tells Nigerians in UK

A human rights activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians in the United Kingdom to occupy the London hospital where the President, Muhammadu Buhari , plans to have a medical checkup.

Sowore described the medical trip to London as a waste of resources, saying the President should do his checkup in the “world-class” hospital he built since coming to power.

He also advised Nigerians in the UK to occupy the Abuja House in London.

“Nigerians in UK must #occupy the hospital where sickly @mbuhari is wasting Nigeria’s resources and the Nigeria embassy as well as Abuja House in London, let Buhari return home and do a medical check in the “world-class” hospital he built since coming to power. #Buharimustgo!” he tweeted.

The news of the President’s planned medical trip comes just as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors on Monday insisted on embarking on a nationwide strike on Thursday.

The Association based its decision on what it described as the Federal Government’s insincerity in implementing agreements.

