OccupyLekki: ‘Govt Doesn’t Want Peace’, Falz Faults Mr Macaroni, Others’ Arrest

Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz, has faulted the arrest of popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, and other #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters in Lagos State on Saturday.

Some of the arrested protesters were later taken to an unknown destination. Reacting, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, described the arrest as shameful” on his Twitter handle.

With the arrest, Falz said, the Nigerian government had shown that “they don’t want peace”.

He tweeted, “What is this shameful behaviour? Are these people insane? Citizens are peacefully protesting and you are arresting (them).

“How is this supposed to solve the problems that they have already caused?

“Macaroni has been picked up, the Nigerian government basically saying they do not want peace ohI am tired of just coping. I am tired of just managing. This is a fu*king shithole we are living in and we simply cannot continue like this.

“They are using this threat of force and violence because they expect that we would naturally fear for our lives, but the life we dey live no kuku get meaning before.”

