OccupyLekki: It’s Better To Have Protesters Than Bandits With AK47- Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has urged the men of the Nigeria Police Force to release all protesters arrested on Saturday at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State.

Garba, who said it was better to have peaceful protesters than AK-47-wielding bandits, stressed that the arrested #OccupyLekki protesters have the right to seek justice for all victims of the October 20, 2020 incident which eyewitnesses claimed security forces opened fire on #EndSARS protesters.

He tweeted, “In as much as the #EndSARS protesters are not blocking the way for other citizens to move along the #Lekkitollgate, the law permits them the right to peaceful protest. After all, that is a tenet of democracy which we practice. All arrested protesters should be released immediately.”

Continuing, Garba wrote, “When will we ever learn in Nigeria? Is it not better for people to express themselves in a protest than hide behind any extreme motive to seek justice? I would rather have a peaceful protester than a bandit with AK-47.

“If #EndSARS protesters promises to be peaceful, let them be. If for any reason, an iota of violence is detected from them, the authorities should quickly mobilise and disperse them.

“But as long as protesters claimed to be peaceful, we should give them their right to protest and protect them against possible hoodlums hijacking the protest.”

