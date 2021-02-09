#OccupyLekkiTollgate Campaigners Are Hoodlums – Activist

A campaigner of the #DefendLagos planned counter-protest, Olusoga Owoeye, has said his group won’t allow some Lagosians under the guise of the #OccupyLekkiTollgate planned demonstration on Saturday to destroy Lagos the second time.

Owoeye, who spoke on a PUNCH Live programme on Tuesday, described the #OccupyLekkiTollgate supporters as ‘hoodlums’ who want to continue from where they started last October.

Recall that soldiers attacked #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020. But the Judicial Panel of Inquiry which took over the Toll Gate decided to hand it back to the operators, Lekki Concession Company, last Saturday.

Subsequently, hash tags such as #OccupyLekkiTollgate and counter-protest hash tags such as #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell trended online. The protests are scheduled to hold on Saturday.

But Owoeye said the panel was right to return the toll gate to the operators after forensic experts had submitted their report.

The activist also alleged that some notable persons were behind the #OccupyLekkiTollgate planned demonstration.

He vowed that his group, #DefendLagos, would mobilise a counter-protest on Saturday and not permit any Lagosian to ‘destroy’ the city again like it was done in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests last October when business and public assets were vandalised and burnt.

“It is a plan to further continue from where they started the last time,” the activist stated. “They want to burn down Lagos again. They are not democrats, they are criminals.

“They are hoodlums, I don’t want to call them terrorists but they are hoodlums,” he added.

