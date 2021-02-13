#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Fresh Arrests As More Protesters Storm Lekki Tollgate

More protesters have been arrested at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos where some young persons were picked up earlier in the day.

The police had arrested over 10 persons who converged on the tollgate to protest the repossession of the facility by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

LCC lost control of the tollgate on October 20, 2020, when security operatives forcefully dispersed #EndSARS protesters. But last week, the Judicial Panel probing the #EndSARS crisis ruled that LCC should resume its activities at the facility.

This had irked persons aggrieved by the incident of October and they planned a fresh protest on Saturday. But the government and police warned the intending protesters, saying their demonstration might be highjacked.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said security operatives were prepared to prevent any form of protest at the tollgate.

Security was beefed up at the facility as police officers mounted strategic locations but on Saturday morning, some protesters stormed the tollgate and they were arrested immediately.

Hours after their arrest, more protesters stormed the scene, chanting: ““What do we want? Justice, what do we want? Justice, justice, justice.”

But the policemen on ground swooped on them and they were taken away in some vans.

Their arrest has generated different reactions on social media, with many accusing the government of human rights abuse.

Some of those earlier arrested are skit comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, Juwon Sanyaolu, and Damilare Adenola.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.