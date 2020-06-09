Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mobilises Prayers for Ikpeazu

In a statemement issued by the President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Secretary Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said it has mobilized over 100 religious groups to intercede with Prayers and other traditional medium of Prayers for the governor and other infected persons in the region.

The Igbo Youths group disclosed that there is ongoing 40days fasting and prayers for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu led by Igbo Christian Prayer Warriors starting from today 9th June 2020.

“Igbo Youths appeals to all Churches in Igboland to join the Seventh Day Adventists Churches across Nigeria on Wednesday 10th June 2020 on a Special mid week prayers for all Igbo COVID-19 cases.

“Other religious groups like Jewish, Muslim, Traditional and Customary religious practitioners have been mobilised to start offering their prayers, sacrifices and ordinances from 10th June 2020 for all Igbo Coronavirus cases especially Governor Okezie Ikpeazu”.

OYC said it is hopeful and confident that God will heal the land and Save Igbos from this Coronavirus pandemic.

They wished Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and other affected Igbos quick recovery.

“We know that since other Governors tested Negative after confirmed positive from the virus in the past, definitely God Almighty will surely give healing to Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu,” the group said.