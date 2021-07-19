Ohanaeze to S-East Govs: Forgive Nnamdi Kanu, Facilitate His Release

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has tasked South East Governors to consider what it described as the ‘bigger picture of the consequences’ which the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu would bring to Eastern Nigeria as soon as his retrial begins on 26th July, 2021.

The group explained that obedience to Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s advice to his teeming supporters to shun any form of protest and procession across the region may not last long.

The Chidi Ibeh led Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement, said it could no longer afford to stop Kanu’s supporters from hitting the streets in protest against the continued detention of their leader.

Ohanaeze urged the Governors to explore their cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate the release of the detained IPOB leader, stressing that such would bring total peace to the South East zone.

“South East Governors and Igbo elders should consider the bigger picture of the consequences of Nnamdi Kanu’s detention. They must forgive his excesses. This is not the time for blame, accusations and counter-accusations. Ohanaeze Ndigbo appeals to South East Governors to explore the harmonious relationships between them and President Buhari to secure soft landing for the detained IPOB leader for the sustainability of the peaceful atmosphere that just returned to the zone.

“The previous Nnamdi Kanu’s rantings and insults heaped on South East Governors and Igbo Elders were unbearable but the best way to forgive him is to secure his release. As for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we will continue to talk to his teeming supporters to shun any protest and give the South East Governors and other Igbo leaders the opportunity to negotiate his release with President Buhari. We have implicit confidence that the continuous silence of the Governors is golden and as backstage activities and negotiations are going on quietly without much noise.What is required now is the release of Nnamdi Kanu through out of court settlement.”

Meantime, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned South East Governors that allegedly planned and executed the arrest and extradition of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to work for his release or be ready to face the wrath of the group.

IPOB also told the South East politicians serving and non serving that they all have hand in the ordeal of Mazi Kanu, for their alleged persuasions for him to accept dialogue and in the process convinced him to visit Kenya to commence the process for dialogue, only to have him arrested and extradited to Nigeria, saying that they must ensure that nothing untoward happens to him in detention and must work for his release.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that verifiable information at the group’s disposal revealed that serving and non serving Igbo politicians with a few selfish and greedy businessmen in collaboration with Nigerian security men betrayed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB therefore, tasked Governors, National Assembly members, Ministers, Commissioners, State lawmakers, State Commissioners, traditional rulers, Local Government Area chairmen, all political appointees both current and former to ensure that Mazi Kanu is freed from detention as soon as possible.

The Biafra agitating group said that there is no need for the class of people it has mentioned to pretend or feign ignorance over its leaders arrest, saying that if they failed to stand with the people by ensuring his release, they should get ready for the wrath of IPOB.

