Okorocha Warms Up For 2023 Presidential Race

Former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, is set to contest the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership reports that Senator Okorocha who currently represents Imo West senatorial district, has been holding talks with interest groups and party stakeholders to actualise his presidential ambition.

Confirming the development, a group working for the actualization of the Okorocha presidency, the New Nigeria Movement (NNM), hinted on Friday that the former Imo governor will be addressing a world press conference on January 31.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, chairman, organizing committee of NNM, Prof Aliyu Abdullahi Jibia, said, “Those invited to the press conference include religious and civil society organizations, professional bodies, youth groups, women groups, market men and women, Opinion molders, politicians and the general public”.

Although he did not disclose the crux of the conference’s agenda, sources within the APC said the Senator had since joined the presidential race and is harping on the clamour for Igbo presidency to scale through.

Okorocha, a three time presidential aspirant and one of the founding fathers of APC had led a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA to the merger that led to the formation of APC in 2013.

