Okorocha’s Son-in-Law Uche Nwosu Arrested, Not Abducted – Police

A former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu was arrested by the Nigerian police and not abducted by gunmen as widely reported on Sunday.

Nwosu, who is the son-in-law of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was arrested by the Special Force Unit from the office of the Inspector General of Police, Punch reports.

Earlier reports had claimed Nwosu was kidnapped in a church service at his hometown, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Nwosu and his family were reportedly at St Peter’s Anglican church for a thanksgiving service when the gunmen, who operated in an Armoured Personnel Carrier and Hilux vans, stormed the area.

They shot indiscriminately before taking their target away, as his security operatives watched without resisting the gun-wielding persons. It was gathered that security operatives could not stop the attack, according to reports.

But according to updated reports, a police source told Punch that it was police officers from Abuja who arrested him.

The source allayed fears that Nwosu was kidnapped, saying, the “police arrested him”.

“Police from the IGP’s Special Force Unit arrested him. He was not kidnapped,” the source, who did not want to be named, said.

Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, also confirmed that Nwosu was in custody in a press statement titled,’Arrest of Chief Uche Nwosu’.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of lives and prosperity this Yuletide season, advised the general public to always shun fake news.”

