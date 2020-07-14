Okowa, Wife, Daughter Recover From COVID-19

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, says he and members of his family have all recovered from COVID-19.

Okowa, who contracted the disease alongside his wife two weeks ago, disclosed the development via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The governor and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus about five days after their daughter contracted the disease.

The governor, who posted the news of their recovery alongside a picture of his wife both wearing a polo with the caption, ‘Testify’, thanked God for their successful treatment.

He appealed to residents of Delta to abide by all guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers,” he wrote.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa”

Delta currently has 1,359 of Nigeria’s 33,153 cases of COVID-19.

