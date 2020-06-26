Okowa, Wife in Isolation as Daughter Tests Positive for COVID-19

Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, have gone into isolation following the news that one of their daughters tested positive for COVID-19.

Okowa disclosed this Friday in a tweet from his twitter handle @AIOkowa.

The tweet read: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.

“We will continue to keep you all updated.”

A statement later issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, also said following the positive test result of the governor’s daughter, Okowa and his family members were commencing self-isolation for 14 days.

The statement further said, “It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing facemasks and maintaining physical distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap and running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”

Just last week, two top government officials, namely the secretary to the government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, tested positive for the disease and are currently receiving treatment at the COVID-19 management centre.

This state government has continued to intensify efforts at containing the COVID-19 pandemic with increased community testing capacity as well as in the number of isolation and management centres across the state.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.