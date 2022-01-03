Once Buhari Leaves Office, APC Will Die, Says PDP Scribe

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has restated the party’s commitment to resist any attempt to manipulate the 2023 general elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the PDP would present a presidential candidate that will be acceptable to all Nigerians in the 2023 polls, adding that Nigerians were fed up with the lies of the ruling APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Anyanwu stated this while speaking with journalists in Amaimo, Ikeduru Council of Imo State at the weekend, insisting that the PDP was prepared to reclaim power in 2023, because APC will collapse immediately after Buhari’s administration.

“What we have done so far will tell you that PDP is prepared to take over power in 2023. We have made it obvious that whoever will emerge, as PDP presidential candidate in 2023, will be someone all Nigerians will accept.

“This will also apply in Imo, my home state. There will be political tsunami and huge exodus from other political parties to PDP and there is no doubt that PDP will take over power again in the state.

“Make no mistakes, once Buhari government ends, APC will die. Buhari is the face of APC and as soon as he leaves, the party will becomes a lame dog,” he said.

He added that that PDP lost in 2015 not because it was not popular, but because the country had a God-fearing person in President Goodluck Jonathan, who did not want power at the expense of Nigerians’ blood.

“And in 2019, APC lost, but the party refused to concede defeat. This time around, Nigerians will resist any attempt to thwart their mandate. And the only way Nigerians will be happy again is when PDP regains power,” he stated.

