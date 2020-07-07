Ondo Assembly Serves Deputy Governor Impeachment Notice
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday served the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, impeachment notice over allegation of gross misconduct.
The motion was read by the clerk of the assembly, Bode Adeyelu.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, said he personally received the allegation but failed to mention the source of the allegation.
More to come…
