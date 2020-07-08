ONDO-HOUSE-OF-ASSEMBLY-1024×601

Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Irioju Ogundeji alongside another member of the House, Hon Adewale Williams have been suspended by the leadership of the assembly.

Both lawmakers were among the nine lawmakers that kicked against impeachment move against Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

They were suspended for alleged unruly behaviour.

More to come…

