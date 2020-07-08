Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker
Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Irioju Ogundeji alongside another member of the House, Hon Adewale Williams have been suspended by the leadership of the assembly.
Both lawmakers were among the nine lawmakers that kicked against impeachment move against Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi.
They were suspended for alleged unruly behaviour.
More to come…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours