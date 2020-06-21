Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola, Dumps APC for PDP
The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Agboola who resigned his membership of the ruling party at Ward 2, Apoi in Ese-Odo local government area of the state, immediately picked the membership card of the major opposition party in state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The relationship between Ajayi and the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu went frosty some months ago and reached a crescendo penultimate week over irreconcilable differences.
