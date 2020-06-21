FAC64E29-2EAE-44CC-B83A-B0DB4BD2B3C5

Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola, Dumps APC for PDP

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agboola who resigned his  membership of the ruling party at Ward 2, Apoi in Ese-Odo local government area of the state, immediately picked the membership card of the major opposition party in state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The relationship between Ajayi and the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu went frosty some months ago and reached a crescendo penultimate week over irreconcilable differences.

More to come…

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
APCHon. Agboola AjayiOluwarotimi AkeredoluPDP

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Akeredolu Denies Ordering Police to Bar Deputy From Govt House

Akeredolu Denies Ordering Police to Bar Deputy From Govt House

News
  • 21 Jun
  • 0
Oshiomhole’s Intolerant, Not 2023 Ambition Caused of APC Crisis – Lukman

Oshiomhole’s Intolerant, Not 2023 Ambition Caused of APC Crisis – Lukman

News
  • 21 Jun
  • 0
Police Arrest Man for ‘Insulting, Intimidating’ President Buhari, Gombe State Governor

Police Arrest Man for ‘Insulting, Intimidating’ President Buhari, Gombe State Governor

News
  • 21 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top