Ondo Health Commissioner Dies of COVID-19

Ondo state commissioner of health, Wahab Adegbenro, has died of COVID- 19 complications.

Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious disease hospital on Thursday at the age of 65.

His death came two days after the State’s governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced he had tested positive for COVID- 19.

“Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms,” Akeredolu said in footage on his Facebook page.

