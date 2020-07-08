Ondo Records 76 New COVID-19 Cases as Nigeria’s Total Infections Near 30,000
Ondo state on Tuesday recorded at least 76 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total infections neared the 30,000-mark.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in a tweet via its official handle.
This comes barely a week after the Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
As usual, Lagos, the country’s virus hotspot, reported the highest number of new cases among the states with 154.
Other states with new cases include Edo (54), FCT (41), Enugu (34), Rivers (30), Benue (24), Osun (20), Kaduna (15), Kwara (13), Abia (9), Borno (8), Plateau (6), Taraba (5), Ogun (3), Kano (3), Kebbi (2), Nasarawa (2), Bayelsa (1), and Gombe (1).
