One COVID-19 Patient Escapes From Isolation Centre In Taraba
The Chairman of the Taraba State Technical committee on COVID 19, Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this while briefing journalists in the state capital, Jalingo on Saturday.
He identified the patient at large as Talatu Idris, noting, however, that efforts are in top gear to find her.
Meanwhile, Vakkai stated that the government has procured two additional ventilators to assist in the treatment of patients.
On the repatriation of Almajiris in the state, he insists that those that test positive to the virus will be isolated before repatriation, while those that turn out to be negative will be repatriated to their states of origin.
