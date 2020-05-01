eight-storey-Imo-building-collapses

One Dies, Many Trapped as Eight-Storey Imo Building Collapses

Tragedy struck in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Thursday, as one person died, while 14 others were rescued from the rubble of an uncompleted eight-storey building, which collapsed.

The incident, which happened on the Yar’Adua Drive, caused panic in the state capital as many victims were trapped in the rubble.

The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Government House, Emeka Agbor, led the rescue operation.

The Commissioner for Health, Damaris Osunkwo, told journalists that while one person had been confirmed dead, 14 had been rescued and over 25 were still under the rubble.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, Said the police were working with other stakeholders to ensure that those trapped in the rubble did not die but were rescued.

Policemen, who cordoned off the scene with red ribbons, stopped motorists from plying the road.

 

 

_____

