One Killed as Police, Shi’ites Clash in Abuja

One passerby was killed when the police allegedly fired gunshots and tear gas canisters to disperse a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites around Berger area of Wuse in Abuja.

The procession, which started at Utako ended at Berger, due to the pandemonium.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that commuters and other members of the public took to their heels when the incident occurred.

The body was said to have been moved away by the police.

The Shi’ites have been demanding unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat detained by government in a correctional facility in Kaduna State.

The policemen on ground were not willing to comment about the incident.

