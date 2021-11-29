frankmba-picture-

Online Application Portal Opens for 2021 Police Recruitment

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday opened the online application portal for its 2021 recruitment exercise.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Police Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

In the statement titled, ‘2021 recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force’, the force announced that successful applicants would be enlisted as Police Constables (recruits).

The online application portal would be open for a period of six weeks starting from Monday, November 29, 2021 to Monday, January 10, 2021.

Upon completion of the application, successful applicants would be invited for physical screening from January 10-24, 2021.

