Only God Can Make Igbo President of Nigeria, Says Arthur Eze

Arthur Eze, businessman, says only God can make Igbo president of Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Anambra on Sunday, Eze said for the Igbo to be president, they must love themselves.

The billionaire said the north is “very kind” and that they (northerners) did not bother about his ethnic background when he executed contracts there.

For his choice of president, the businessman said: “I would prefer someone who has conscience; somebody who will remember me. I don’t care where you come from.”

“For the Igbo to be President, they must love themselves. Do they love themselves? The North is very kind. If you go to northern Nigerian, you will see churches everywhere,” he said.

“There are churches in Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Abuja and others yet they say there is hatred. Do we (Igbo) love ourselves?

“Only God can make an Igbo man President. We shall pray to God to find an Igbo man who has character to help people.

“I went to the north, they didn’t know who I was. They gave me $12 million for the construction of Kano TV in 1980. I didn’t have one naira then. It was the same thing in Katsina, Borno and Kaduna. Then, they put me in the oil business.

“They didn’t care where I came from.”

