OP-UNEDITED | Buhari: The General On The Verge Of Defeat By Bandits, Terrorists – By Abel Augustine

Since the inception of the present administration headed by the retired military general Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria and Nigerians have had different opinions about governance and the rule of law. The nation had never had it worst when it comes to economic meltdown, unproductivity and under development.

This is the first administration, be it military or civil that had festered poverty riddled with death due to the incessant actions of terrorists, bandits, armed robbery and the likes.

Buhari’s tirades before the elections that ushered him into power were that of a know it all demi god due to his past experience as military Head of State in the early 80s (1983-85) when he and the late Major General Tunde Idiagbon toppled the democratically elected second republic President, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari, God rest his soul.

Buhari’s promise despite his three pronged approach to was like in Trumpish English is to make ” Nigeria Great Again”. This rhetoric was swallowed hook, line and sinker by naive Nigerians as they had grown delusional of the the President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the ruling elites.

Buhari”s Messianic chants were too good to be shelve aside because many believed he is a man of integrity hence, the man for the all important job.

Nigeria as a country has now witnessed an enormous leap back despite trillions spent by the Gen Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in fighting corruption, revamping the economy and terrorism.

All the gains made during the Goodluck Jonathan administration had been dashed on the alter of mediocrity and a new wave of terror, hunger and assumptions had been engraved in the minds of Nigerians.

Looking into some of Buhari’s uncanny tact for non understanding of administrative procedures as well as reasoning are how he thought. In a chroncled pattern, Buhari had been known to have been single handedly nominated by Boko Haram to moderate in there discussion with the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Nation Online newspaper one of the leading news outlet specifically reported “Boko Haram picks Buhari to moderate talks with government,

The Nation,November 2, 2012 https://thenationonlineng.net/boko-haram-picks-buhari-to-moderate-talks-with-govt/

In another report, Buhari had been on recording telling the Federal Government not to kill Boko Haram terrorists ” Stop killing Boko Haram members, Buhari tells FG

PointBlank News, June 2, 2013

http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/stop-killing-boko-haram-members-buhari-tells-fg/“

Mr Buhari also faulted the FG’s clampdown on terrorists which begs for understanding what he had or is having in common with them “Buhari faults clampdown on Boko Haram members

The Nation, June 2, 2013

https://thenationonlineng.net/buhari-faults-clampdown-on-boko-haram-members/.”

A major stroke a defeatist is urging his comrades at arm to thrown down there weapons and let their guards down. This was clearly shown by Buhari’ s action as he, in June 3, 2013 said that “Military Offensive Against Boko Haram, Anti-North – Buhari

All Africa News, June 3, 2013

https://allafrica.com/stories/201306030384.html.“

While taking over power from Goodluck, the first major action he performed in his administration is to chase out the South Africa mercenaries who had already degraded Boko Haram, hence allowing elections to hold peacefully in Borneo State and all of the North Eastern parts of the country.

“How Buhari stopped us from fighting Boko Haram – South African mercenary

The Guardian, November 26, 2018

https://allafrica.com/stories/201811270024.html.“

With some of the actions manifested by the Federal Government, dissention set in, in the nation’s armed forces as soldiers started crying “foul” to some policies taken by the Buhari administration.

Chief amongst this are the setting free of confirmed captured Boko Haram fighters as revealed by the cable online medium. “FG is setting our killers free – soldiers kick as 1,400 Boko Haram suspects are released

The Cable, February 11, 2020

https://www.thecable.ng/fg-is-setting-our-killers-free-soldiers-kick-as-1400-boko-haram-suspects-are-released.“

Despite the hue and cries from Nigerians especially those in the security circle, Buhari started releasing those tagged ” Repentant Boko Ha ram terrorists” back into the society.

Now who does that with even a thief talk less of some one captured as a terrorist and expect to have peace in his dormain? But Buhari and his gang did just right that.

“Nigerian government to release 603 repentant Boko Haram terrorists back to society in July

Sahara Reporters, June 11, 2020

http://saharareporters.com/2020/06/11/nigerian-government-release-603-repentant-boko-haram-terrorists-back-society-july.“

There are consequences to every action and the first sign of trouble started when over 300 soldiers in an Army that is not large and mobile retired at a go.

This already experienced battle hardened individuals are also have gone into circulation in most parts of the country as some had been arrested in one form of criminality or the other.

This actions had shown that the Nigerian military despite it successes abroad is yet to lean the basic rule of soldiering which is keeping the troops contented.

“356 soldiers tender resignation to Buratai, cite loss of interest

Punch, July 12, 2020

https://punchng.com/356-soldiers-tender-resignation-to-buratai-cite-loss-of-interest/.”

Other actions which had shown that the present administration of Muhammadu Buhari does not give a hoot about the well have also being chronicled as the economy of the nation as well as it social wellbeing had been taken over by bandits and other soldiers of fortune who have been visiting untold hardships to the people.

“601 ex-Boko Haram combatants graduate in Gombe

The Nation, July 26, 2020

https://thenationonlineng.net/601-ex-boko-haram-combatants-graduate-in-gombe/.”

601 repentant terrorists graduate, paid N20,000 each

Punch, July 26, 2020.

Despite the massive poverty in the land, Buhari’s administration had continues to play the Ostrich with the lives of Nigerians.

From a little more than 90 naira per liter of fuel, six years later the pump price has gone close to 200 naira and cocounting.

He, Buhari was once seen weeping in the media claiming that the rate at which the economy and especially the price of fuel calls for extreme concern.

He told all who cared to hear and know that he was once heading the petroleum industry which birthed the Kaduna Refinary and help in improving the refining of fuel in the country.

He blabbed about repairing all the refineries in the country as well as making Nigeria an exporter of refined fuel product.

But the poor continue to believe in the rhetorics of Mr Buhari and members of his cabinet who had openly continue to accused and point fingers in all the wrong areas.

Let the present administration leverage on its goodwill which is dwindling as the only hope its depending on is itself.