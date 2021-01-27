OP-UNEDITED | Facts And Figure: 21 Reasons GYB Stands Out – Part 2 – By Chabor Musa

The curiosity that greeted the first part of this series on the glowing stride of an unusual 45 years old who superintends the Confluence State of Kogi from LUGARD HOUSE, Lokoja is profound.

The Young man in Kogi is not one who will fix a road and spend half the said amount in Commissioning the Road. He believes in hard work over propaganda. His strides are Olympic and his commitment to good governance incredible, and that is the enigma called GYB.

Follow me as we present the second Part of the 21 things that qualify Governor Yahaya Bello GYB for higher office, indeed GYB STANDS OUT.

8. Are you aware that in 2017/2018 whilst the media was awash with heavy criticism of GYB and whilst the many political Godfathers that be deployed the Press against him, The World Bank rated Kogi State as one of the 9 states in the Country that successfully reduced unemployment. Facts are sacred.

9. Are you aware that Kogi is not only the safest State in the North, Kogi is the second safest in the nation after the State of Osun. And Kogi has one of the most effective Vigilante Service that at some point have rescued kidnapped Police Officers. GYB has put a lie to the tale of Governors not being effective as Chief Security Officers of their States, having not only shown capacity and competency, GYB has made the Confluence State that shares border with almost 7 states the safest in the North, and the second safest in Nigeria. That’s the enigma called GYB.

10. Are you aware that cited in Kogi State is the third biggest Rice Mill in Nigeria built by GYB and functional. A very great stride that others will spend almost the equivalent in publicity, but with GYB service delivery is the way to go.

11. Do you know that GYB has built numerous skill acquisition centres across the three Geopolitical/Senatorial zones of Kogi, and that fully trained young men and women are given support capital, and that is why the World Bank MDG rating has Kogi amongst the best in Nigeria.

12. Whilst other States are busy profligately spending the Covid19 States Intervention and Support Fund, Kogi State is far gone in building one of the biggest medical facilities in Africa. To GYB “Even though I have my firm reservations on the Covid-19 pandemic, I have decided to spend the Covid-19 funds in building the biggest medical facility in this part of the world in Kogi, so that I shall have no cause to travel for medical tourism now or in the future.” That is the enigma called GYB.

13. GYB patriotically mobilized the Federal Government and His fellow Governors into a NO SHUT DOWN of the Economy in the wake of the second phase of the Covid19 pandemic. He has maintained that until the Covid19 pandemic is dispassionately interrogated, we cannot afford another LOCK DOWN of the economy. How more patriotic can a leader be?

14. Kogi State is an example of proactive Youth competency and capacity in governance. GYB with a cabinet of average age of 46 has ensured a safe, effective and prosperous Kogi.

You are at liberty to interrogate these fact, as we believe that the enigma fondly called GYB is fit, able and qualified for higher office.

To Be Continued…

Chabor Musa Nyamgul Jnr.

Convener GOT YOUR BACK NIGERIA (GYB NIGERIA).

________

Inspired by Steve Biko’s ‘I Write What I Like‘, OP-UNEDITED is the citizen opinion segment of SIGNAL. All opinions posted on the OP-UNEDITED page are unedited and the raw opinions of the writers.

