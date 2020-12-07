OP-UNEDITED | Gov. Yahaya Bello, All We Ask For Is To Air Out Our Opinion Without Fear -By James John

It is a joyous thing to see a young governor aspiring to become the number one horse of a country, what gladdens my heart most is the fact that he is from my State, and he is Young, but let’s open the book of reality chapter 4 vs 16, it says and I quote, ” you can only give what you have, you can only do what you had, and you can only be what you can,

Now listen to this, kogi state is a state blessed with numerous natural blessings which is almost un-utilized, the simple question you ask yourself is do we aspire for political position based on people’s push, or do you go for political position based on what we can offer, it pained me down when I see a political position ranked on a based of moving from one height to another not based on achievement or abilities.

Now you see, a ward councilor would want to become a local government chairman, a local government chairman would want to become a senator, while a senator would want to become a governor and now the governor would want to become the president, all these are changed of political rank and not achievement, it just a change of political title and not a positive mindset to build the country.

We are not asking the governor to take money from his pocket and build us ajokuta steel, all we are asking is a strong advocacy from the governor and others states executives, the company needs to function.

Now listen we live in a dispensation where the youths are ready to look at what you have done, achieved and build, and not on a stand of political popularity or game gotten not from achievement but from some kind of unexpected events that might have paved things up.

Are we saying that we don’t want presidential aspirant, no that’s not the point, the point is we want aspirant based on achievement, based on works and not social popularity.

Things we ask for is to tighten things up so we can move freely around the state without fears of kidnappers, or thugs, all we ask for is to air out our opinion like am doing now and not have fears for threat or harm, and all I am asking is show us what you can do for the country by doing it first in the state.

Comr. James John writes from lokoja the capital city of Kogi State.

