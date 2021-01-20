OP-UNEDITED | The Diaspora And It’s Negative Influence On Our Democracy – By Abubakar Gana

We yearned and prayed passionately for democratic leadership for decades. It was not easy for a nation as famous and naturally endowed like Nigeria to face the enslavement of dictatorship for the years it was imposed on us by our Military. At last, democracy reincarnated in Nigeria in 1999. Good enough, for over two decades now, we have savored the gains and experienced the extraneous froths and thrills inured to democratic governments.

Not deterred by setback, we are still struggling to reshape democracy in Nigeria; our leaders have their eyes fixated on it. President Muhammadu Buhari is labouring unstintingly to redefine and indoctrinate in us, the ideal democratic culture in Nigeria. That’s one of the legacies he strives to bequeath to us after serving out his leadership tenures.

But there are the reneges and betrayers of the Nigerian regeneration project who have implanted multiple thorns on his path. At every turn, we notice grand plots to frustrate the refining and purification of Nigeria’s democracy by the Buhari administration from these unpatriotic subverters.

I have observed overtime, a very dangerous obsession of defilements of the land by the Nigerians in the diaspora. Ordinarily, Nigerians in the diaspora should be admirable ambassadors of our country. But in contrast, the league of Nigerians in foreign lands have insensitively constituted themselves into potently brazen forces of antipathy for any agenda on sanity and progress in their home country.

Nigerian compatriots in the diaspora have re-baptized our land with varied destructive tendencies and repulsive acts. These vampires and old fags in the diaspora have turned Nigeria into a cesspit of an uninhabitable land only evocative of the fate of the aborigines in the oasis of Bhangarh Fort, in Delhi, India. The natives deserted it because a sorcerer cursed it.

We are being dragged to a similar fate now. Nigerians in the diaspora have morphed into celebrated Luciferic reincarnates and destroyers of our beautify country with unnecessary incitements and persuasions of youngsters in the country to embrace evil at the expense of decency. They want us to desert our land gifted to us by God. The Nigerians in diaspora chant songs of war against their country when they ought to erect orchestras of merriments.

Evil has enmeshed almost all of them neck-deep and they prefer to sedulously work and see to the absolute collapse of Nigeria at the slightest chance of internal upheavals. They are usually vociferous in the condemnation imaginary “evil” in Nigeria; but operate a treacherous web with external destabilization forces against the unity, peace and security of our beloved nation. We have appropriately decoded their ungodly pretensions and demonic machinations against Nigeria.

I cannot endure their excesses this long without raising a voice of condemnation publicly. Most Nigerians in the diaspora who are the leading campaigners’ and protagonists in the perpetration of disguised evil against the country are haunted by the ghosts of their earlier disfigured lives, while they resided in the country.

It was their motivation for taking refuge abroad and the external forces against us have found worthy weapons in them to exploit against Nigeria. They are usually blind to the evil in foreign nations and countries of their domiciliary; but very vocal about an evil they have conjured and promoted against Nigeria.

The actions and conducts of Nigerians in the diaspora connote an assemblage of people on a revenge mission against their country and adroit in imposing it. They angle for Nigeria to break in smattering pieces, so, deploy all arsenals, such as blackmailing leaders, defaming and distracting the Nigerian Military; mindless and instigative utterances which promotes hatred in the citizenry and goad gullible Nigerians into destructive and regrettable actions against our country.

An Africa adage says; “he who frequently breaks the calabash is unmindful of an earlier crack on it.” Knowingly or unknowingly, these diasporan Nigerians; some of them opinion moulders and leaders in their new domains have vowed to always ensure they catapult Nigeria into a state of quandary. Some of them no longer veil their identities in executing these sinister plots. And we are also aware of those working behind the curtains.

However, it is indubitable that diaspora Nigerians have become a bad influence on their home country as emerging activists who inexplicably delights more in ruining the subsisting peace and security of the country. They are initiates of masochism, who are only excited whenever they sight blood and destructions in their home country.

These Nigerians in foreign nations are narcissistic and egoistic; they perceive themselves as embodying the finest of leadership or governance qualities; but in a realistic sense, its fake and immersed in evil. They are after the pursuit of an agenda antithetical to the people and anti-Nigeria. They have masked patrons oversees who surreptitiously bankroll their nefarious outings against Nigeria and craft the script of the sequence of actions. At best, they are spies and hired goons of anti-Nigerian interests.

Therefore, they migrate into the country, alien habits, lifestyles and non-existing governance codes against Nigeria to pacify their foreign masters at the detriment of our nation. Let’s look at a few examples from them. It is a great puzzle why the leader of outlawed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu claims agitating for self-determination, but would ignore all lawful means in pursuing the actualization of a Biafran state?

Rather, the escapee jailbird, Kanu is more at home with bloodbath of his kinsmen and other acts of criminalities in the pretext of secession agitations. The same IPOB leader frequently ignites irresponsible violence and bloodbath at home, but effeminately runs away together with his wife and children to foreign lands when the heat is hot. He allows others to die for his troubles, whilst he escapes to secured sanctuaries abroad. He shirks from remaining behind to shepherd his minions on the cause of his convictions.

The last time, he stoked the violence, Kanu saved himself through a nocturnal escape to the United Kingdom and has remained permanently a self-exiled fugitive, but keeps hurling missiles. Had Nelson Mandela and other anti-apartheid campaigner and heroes fought independence from the black minority in South Africa with Kanu’s style, the country would still have been in chains.

The emotionally distraught and physically drenched Omoyele Sowore claimed he wants his home country Nigeria, to be a better nation. He sought a democratic means of seeking to offer leadership personally by contesting the presidential elections of 2019. It was a standard procedure of seeking to provide leadership alternatives as endorsed by democracy.

Unfortunately, Sowore was resoundingly rejected by Nigerians through the ballot. He polled a paltry 33,000 votes in a country densely populated like Nigeria. Sowore’s presidential bid was apparently financed by the same external forces of destabilization. We sensed the diabolical agenda against us and casted him off our leader ladder. But Sowore has become indefinably restless. He plotted a #RevolutionNow protests to overthrow a democratic government. But the plot could not fly.

Unrelenting, he shadowed in the first phase of the bloody #EndSARS protests, but the dream was also drooped. He flouted every bail condition granted to him by a lawful court and vainly attempted to re-introduce the second phase of the violent #EndSARS protests, but again, the agenda flopped.

For Christ’s sake, how does our conscience speak to us in solemn moments? Sowore faults and sermonizes on the “bad” leadership of President Buhari; he tells me and Nigerians that he wants a better nation and a country where the rule of law takes center-stage. But he is law breaker himself. How would anyone of use reconcile these juxtaposed traits by the self-disesteemed “activist?”

What most of us fail to decipher is that the likes of Kanu, Sowore, Deji Adeyanju and cahoots enmesh themselves in these nonsensicalities because of the pecuniary gains in the sumptuously irresistible dollars and pounds sterling offered as baits. The political buccaneers who get the funds through various channels can create any public anarchy, cause public fracas and even kill to ensure it never stops flowing into their wallet.

Therefore, for the sake of the zeal and thirst to secure these foreign funds and grants, the undertakers have donated themselves to the sponsors as merchants of bloodbath; they have pledged allegiance to foreign organizations and interests that ordinarily hates Africa as a continent. And Nigeria is topmost on their list of targeted countries. But let me assure these hired betrayers and sabs after the soul of Nigeria that with President Buhari still in Aso Rock, they stand no chance of turning Nigeria into the deserted Bhangarh Fort of Delhi.

Gana is a public affairs commentator writing from Kaduna.

