Open Grazing No Longer Feasible, Should be Stopped — Yakasai

Salihu Yakasai, the sacked media aide to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that open grazing is no longer attainable and should be stopped.

Yakasai was reacting to a video on social media that shows a woman in Ogun State lamenting as cows grazed on a vegetable farm while the herders watched.

Sharing a tweet, he said, “This is totally unacceptable and stands condemned. Open grazing is no longer attainable and should be stopped immediately. This is the root cause of the farmers/herders crises in this country & only God knows what it will lead to if allowed to continue. This should be BANNED!”

Recall that the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, revealed that plans are underway for the enactment of an all-inclusive law on anti-open grazing in the state.

According to him, the law will help in stemming the incessant herders/farmers clashes in the state.

