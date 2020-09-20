Opposition Parties Congratulate Obaseki on Re-election

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory and reelection as Edo State Governor.

CUPP in a statement issued by its spokesman Ikenga Ugochinyere viewed Obaseki’s victory and re-election for second term as a triumph of people’s ultimate power to freely elect their leaders without any coercion.

The coalition also commended the neutrality of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the exercise, saying that it’s a promising sign for a new decent electoral order in the country.

CUPP said, ”There is no doubt that this is a hard-earned victory considering the tension that enveloped the nation’s political space ahead of the electoral contest. The people of Edo State, with the massive support given to Governor Obaseki, have spoken with a loud voice that they will no longer tolerate electoral rasacality from people within and outside the state, no matter how highly-placed.”

”They have, also with their action, shown Nigerian voters how to stand up against the All Progressives Congress bandit politics by resisting Governors Hope Uzodinma, Abdullahi Ganduje and Yahaya Bello who were unleashed on the state for the sole purpose of subverting people’s will as it happened in their various states.”

”Opposition political parties also wish to put on record the exceptional courage displayed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in ensuring that the people’s will prevails in Edo State. We salute this dependable and courageous democratic fighter for standing firm as a defender of the sanctity of the people’s ballot.

”In rejoicing with Governor Obaseki, we urge him not to renege on his electoral promises that endeared him to the people of the state. The governor must reciprocate the people’s gesture by delivering good governance.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.