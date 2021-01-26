Orlu: Group Faults IPOB, Eastern Security Network Over The Killing Of Innocent Citizens

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has condemned the killing of innocent citizens by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Monday in Orlu, Imo State.

The group, in a statement on Tuesday, said such lawlessness is unacceptable in the interest of peace and tranquillity in the South-East and South-South.

Recall that fugitive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had in December announced the formation of the ESN, which has extensively recruited gullible youths into its fold.

Many Nigerians have criticised the outfit, described as a regional military force or IPOB private army.

And in a statement signed by Mazi Dike Christopher, its Director of Mobilization and Enlightenment, the INM said the sole purpose of the ECN is to instigate violence, create chaos and carry out nefarious activities that would lead to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

According to Christopher, Monday’s incident in Orlu again brings Nnamdi Kanu’s mission to disrupt peace in the South-East and parts of the South-South to the fore.

The INM, therefore, called on all Nigerians and the international community to condemn the killings as the “height of rascality exhibited by IPOB terrorists and its affiliates”.

While commending officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for responding promptly to the distress call from the Nigerian Police, the group warned Kanu to desist from further unholy ventures.

The INM, however, called on Nigerians to join forces with the security agencies to address the threats posed by this militant group.

Read the full statement below:

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement views with concern the recent activities of Eastern Security Network in South East and part of South-South Nigeria that has resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

We are aware, just like the generality of Nigerians that the Eastern Security Network by all indication is a creation of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with the sole purpose of instigating violence, creating chaos and carrying out nefarious activities that would lead to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement, as a result, condemns the killing of innocent citizens by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network in Orlu, Imo State in a most gruesome manner ostensibly on the instruction of the fugitive Nnamdi Kanu.

The unfortunate incident in Orlu, Imo State once again brings to the fore how Nnamdi Kanu and his co-travellers plan to disrupt peace in South East and parts of South-South Nigeria by establishing the Eastern Security Network to act as the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

We wish to state that this act of lawlessness is unacceptable in the interest of peace and tranquillity in South East and South Nigeria. Hence, the need for security agencies to carry out a detailed investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of innocent Nigerians.

We are also using this medium to rebuke the perceived mastermind of the nefarious activities of the Eastern Security Network, Nnamdi Kanu for his atrocities against the people of Nigeria through the sponsorship of criminal gangs in fulfilment of his innate desire to see to the disintegration of Nigeria.

As a matter of urgency, Nnamdi Kanu must come to terms with the reality that his actions and inactions over the years are acts of terrorism. He must therefore desist from such unholy ventures forthwith.

It’s therefore unfortunate that after committing such a heinous crime against humanity, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, a fugitive, will go online to incite members of the IPOB in Nigeria to take up arms against men of the Nigerian Army under any guise.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement is aware that members of the Eastern Security Network indeed mobilized themselves and armed with assault rifles and attacked police officers and burnt down scores of police stations. This consequently necessitated the distress call to the Nigerian Army for reinforcement in the face of the arson being committed by members of the Eastern Security Network.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement wishes to state in unequivocal terms that incident in Orlu, Imo State that lleftoverfour persons dead and scores injured is the height of rascality exhibited by IPOB terrorists and its affiliates. All Nigerians and the international community must condemn this.

We wish to use this medium to commend officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for indeed saving the day by responding promptly to the distress call from the Nigerian Police. This, in our opinion, indicates the critical role of the Nigerian Army in internal security operations in the country. We also call on the government and other concerned stakeholders to initiate measures that would address the threats posed by Nnamdi Kalu and his cohorts before things spiral out of control.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement is calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to join forces with the security agencies to address the threats posed by this militant group that has been terrorizing the good and peaceful people South-East Nigeria.

