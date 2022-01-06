Oromoni: ‘This is Just the Beginning of the Case’, Family Reacts to Release of Dowen Suspects

The father of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr.), the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College, has reacted to the release of the suspects linked to the murder of the teenager.

Sylvester was said to have been beaten to death by five senior students of the school on November 30, 2020, for allegedly refusing to join their cult.

Two months after, the Lagos State Government cleared five students and five employees of Dowen College accused of complicity in the death of 12-year-old Sylvester.

Hours after the move, the father of the deceased, Mr Sylvester Oromoni, said the news did not come to him as a surprise after the students were granted bail even before the stipulated time granted by the courts for the police to carry out their investigation.

Speaking to Channels Television via a phone interview on Wednesday in Delta State, Oromoni said contrary to the results conducted by the Lagos State Government, there was another autopsy carried out by the Delta State Police Command which suggested that his late son may have been fed with harmful chemicals.

He, however, insisted he will not give up and that his family will meet with his lawyers on the way forward.

“This one is not new to us. I remember of the 31 st of December when the Commissioner of Police was making his speech, he mentioned that at the instance of the governor, the Attorney General and the DPP, they have completed their investigation,” he said.

“They discovered that the children, housemasters have no case so he has released them on bail, discharged. He is not the court to decide this matter. What I will tell you is that the family will sit with our lawyers, we will respond appropriately and that time, all of you will be there.

“But on the main time, let me assure you that on December 21, the same Commissioner of Police told me that they were not done with their investigation. They also told me that they are writing to the Attorney General of the state and the Governor to return those boys back.

“Okay look at the holiday. When did they write to the Attorney General to send those boys back to complete their investigation? We did not hear anything like that. At what point did they complete their investigation?

“There was a holiday on Monday, Tuesday and all of that. Don’t worry; we are not bothered, we have heard of this before. This is just the beginning of the case.”

