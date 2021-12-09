Ortom Canvasses Collaboration to Expose Blood-thirsty Alien Terrorists

Governor Samuel Ortom, has again called on all Nigerians to shun partisanship and join hands with the government and security agencies to expose mindless killings by the blood-thirsty alien terrorists to save Nigeria.

Ortom also expressed his pains with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the government and people of the Sokoto state over the massacre of scores of passengers burnt to death in Sokoto State.

The governor who spoke through his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said the passengers were travelling from Sabon Birni local government area to Sokoto town before the bus they were travelling in was stopped around Gidan Bawa village, where the bandits blocked the road and set the vehicle ablaze.

Ortom also lamented that the unprovoked attacks on various communities is threatening the unity of Nigeria and weakening the faith of the citizens in their government.

He recalled with pains how Nigeria has been turned into a killing field by these so called bandits terrorising the country where innocent civilians looking for their daily needs are forced to live in perpetual fear.

“I want to say that the boldness these terrorists are exhibiting daily across the country is a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its sovereignty if urgent steps are not taken to eliminate them and keep Nigeria safe again,” the governor said.

The governor reiterated his earlier appealed to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges of insecurity confronting the nation but should remained steadfast to protect the sovereign integrity of the nation by going all out to uproot the terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.

