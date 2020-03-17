Oshiomhole Arrives APC National Secretariat
The All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has arrived the national secretariat of the party.
He arrived at exactly 12:50PM and was recieved by some state chairmen of the party as he made straight to his office.
Leadership reports that a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
According to a statement from the party, All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.
Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity.
More to come…
