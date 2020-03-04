Oshiomhole Lauds Supreme Court Verdict Dismissing Ihedioha’s Application
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has commended the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election.
Mr Oshiomhole said the judgement of the apex court has affirmed that the choice of the people of Imo State has been respected.
He spoke to reporters on Tuesday moments after the Supreme Court dismissed the application of Mr Emeka Ihedioha asking the court to review its judgement which sacked him as the governor of Imo State.
Ihedioha had faulted the declaration of Uzodinma as the Imo State governor and asked the court to return him back into office.
The application was, however, dismissed in a majority judgement of a seven-man panel of judges led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.
