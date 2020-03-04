Adams-Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole Lauds Supreme Court Verdict Dismissing Ihedioha’s Application

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has commended the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election.

Mr Oshiomhole said the judgement of the apex court has affirmed that the choice of the people of Imo State has been respected.

He spoke to reporters on Tuesday moments after the Supreme Court dismissed the application of Mr Emeka Ihedioha asking the court to review its judgement which sacked him as the governor of Imo State.

Ihedioha had faulted the declaration of Uzodinma as the Imo State governor and asked the court to return him back into office.

The application was, however, dismissed in a majority judgement of a seven-man panel of judges led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

 

 

_____

 

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Adams OshiomholeImo StateSupreme Court of Nigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Until The Son of Nobody Can Become Somebody, Nigeria Will Never Know Peace – Ndume

Until The Son of Nobody Can Become Somebody, Nigeria Will Never Know Peace – Ndume

News
  • 4 Mar
  • 0
Ogun, Osun Lawmakers Pass Amotekun Bill

Ogun, Osun Lawmakers Pass Amotekun Bill

News
  • 4 Mar
  • 0
AGF Arraigns Ex-NITDA Boss Over Alleged N50m Scam

AGF Arraigns Ex-NITDA Boss Over Alleged N50m Scam

News
  • 4 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top