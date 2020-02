Oshiomhole Should Inform Me Before Visiting Edo State – Obaseki

Share Pin 0 Shares

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday said courtesy demanded that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole should notify him whenever he intended to visit home.

The former governor, who was in Benin at the weekend for a funeral, was booed at the airport by youths.

His convoy was pelted with water sachets because security barred the youths from getting close.

The road to Oshiomhole’s residence was also barricaded with two trucks, one of which was set ablaze.

It was gathered that the barricade was to prevent any political meetings from holding in the house.

Security was later tightened around the house to forestall late night attacks.

Obaseki, who addressed reporters about the airport incident, said Oshiomhole should have informed the government of his visit.

He spoke as former President Goodluck Jonathan paid him a courtesy visit on Sunday.

Obaseki said Oshiomhole should take a cue from that.

He said: “It is really sad that someone who has been governor of the state is visiting the state and does not realise that courtesy demands he should inform the incumbent governor or other government apparatus of his visit.

“He doesn’t inform the chief executive who is in charge of his security when he is in the state.

“As someone who has served the country, courtesy demands that you inform the governor of the state that you are coming and if you have time during the visit, you can pay him a courtesy call.

“It is really sad and unfortunate that people who have served the state and who should know better behave the way they do, with impunity and lawlessness.

“The former President is just extending courtesy. This is someone who has served the country at the highest level.”

Oshiomhole’s spokesman Simon Ebegbulem could not be reached for comments.

Dr Jonathan praised Obaseki for providing purposeful leadership in the state, urging him to continue in his developmental strides.

He said the visit was a mark of courtesy to the governor.

“Traditionally, as someone who has been a President or a senior political office holder, when you go to a state, you have to pay a courtesy call on the Chief Executive; even if you are free or not, at least you must inform him.”

Appraising the Obaseki-led administration, the former president said the governor was working tirelessly to transform the state.

The former president said he was in Edo State to express appreciation to the founder of Igbinedion University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, for bestowing an honorary degree on him last November.

_____ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.