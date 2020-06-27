Oshiomole Accepts Fate, Says My Confidence in Buhari Remains Unshaken

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said he has accepted the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which he led before his suspension, by the National Executive Council.

Speaking Saturday during a live press conference monitored on Arise TV, Oshiomhole said his confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership remains unshaken.

The former party chairman said in line with President Buhari’s directive at the NEC meeting to all members to withdraw cases from the court, he had directed his lawyers to withdraw the case challenging his suspension at the Supreme Court.

More to come…

