Oshiomole Remains Suspended, Says APC Ward Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Etsako Ward 10, Mr. Oshawo Stephen, has dismissed reports that the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has been lifted.

Oshawo said this in a statement moments after Emuakemeh Sule, Secretary of Ward 10, said 17 members out of 26 signed the resolution lifting Oshiomhole’s suspension.