Osinbajo Attending to Official Matters – Laolu

Osinbajo, who spoke through his spokesperson, Akande Laolu, disclosed that he has been attending to official matters on how to improve Nigeria’s economy.

Laolu, in an Instagram post shared with newsmen, after he was contacted on Osinbajo’s whereabouts, urged Nigerians to ignore fake claims regarding President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President’s whereabouts.

He recalled that the Vice President on Thursday met with the Governor of Central Bank, CBN, Kaduna State Governor, and some Ministers via video conferencing.

According to Laolu: “With my boss the Vice President last night in his office, reviewing some of the events of the week.

“By the way continue to ignore professional fake news conduits who share fictions about the whereabouts of the president and his Vice.

“The critical mass of our people see both the president and the VP regularly on TV, hear about them regularly on radio, read from them in the press and observe their activities regularly on the social media.

“For instance, on Thursday the VP held a videoconferencing meeting that included the governor of Kaduna, Power and Finance Ministers, the CBN governor and other government officials on how to expand electricity in the country.

“The work goes on, and Nigeria will surely prevail. We will do it together.”

Osinbajo’s absence from public view in the past weeks had sparked some form of conspiracy that he may have contracted COVID-19 or he’s in trouble.

However, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had explained that Osinbajo has been busy working with the Economic Sustainability Committee.

_____

