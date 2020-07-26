Osinbajo Challenges Young Nigerians to Become Problem Solvers Amid Pandemic

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday urged young Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunities available to them and become solution providers despite the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic

The Vice President made the remarks at the virtual valedictory service for graduating students of Edgewood College, Lagos.

According to Osinbajo, “No matter how you look at it, you are unique. The game changed in your generation, you are certainly a class of game-changers. The point with any opportunity is that it must be seized if you are to benefit from it, which is why you must never take your place in history for granted. There is always a divine reason for it.”

He added that “circumstances have moved you ahead. No one has been here before. None of your parents or mine can tell you how life would be in or after a global pandemic. We know some but not nearly all of the challenges and all of the opportunities that will come with it. And if you tell me that you would have to wait until you get into University and even graduate before you start to answer those questions then you are missing the opportunity that history is offering you.”

He further explained that when an opportunity to make history comes, it is often disguised as a challenge, a drawback or even a tragedy, adding that an opportunity often “hardly ever looks like the next great leap of mankind.”

The Vice President noted that young age is a profound advantage in a time of uncertainty such as now and that such times also offer opportunities.

“There is no qualifying age to be a problem solver, an entrepreneur, a great poet, an inventor, or an author,” he said. “Age doesn’t matter. You must from now begin to examine the solutions to the problems that we face and will face now and in the coming years.”

