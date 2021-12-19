Osinbajo, Lawan, Others, Grace Installation of Yusuf Buhari as Talban Daura

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday led top government officials to the turbaning ceremony of the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, as Talban (District Head) of Daura in northwest Katsina State.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, lauded President Buhari for his leadership qualities while describing Osinbajo as a nobleman and trusted person.

Other dignitaries at the event held at the Emir of Daura’s palace, include: the governors of Katsina State, Mr. Bello Masari; Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and some members of the National Assembly such as senators Bello Mandiya and Jibrin Barau.

Also present were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), including Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba.

Speaking at the occasion, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar, praised President Buhari for his leadership qualities, adding that power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He pleases.

He disclosed that the Daura Emirate Council decided to honour the president and his family with the traditional title being conferred on Yusuf Buhari, especially since being the president, he won’t be able to take any other title.

Commending both the state and federal governments, the traditional ruler testified that the Katsina State Government has been working hard to end the difficulties of the masses.

He added also that Daura has been transformed under the leadership of the president, lauding him for the developmental strides witnessed so far.

The Emir of Daura also extended his appreciation to the vice president who represented the president at the occasion.

According to him, “the VP is a nobleman who keeps his promises and a trustworthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time.”

He added that Osinbajo is a very good man, “he is my favourite person, a very nice and honest person.”