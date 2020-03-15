Osinbajo-1

Osinbajo Visits Late Inspector’s Family, Pays Condolences

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a visit to the family of the late inspector Ali Gomina, the outrider in the Vice Presidents’ convoy who was killed in the line of duty.

Speaking after the visit, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, noted that all will be done to ensure that the family is well cared for in the light of the unfortunate circumstances.

Gomina died on Friday in a road accident while on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with the Vice President who was scheduled for a trip.

Osinbajo described him as “a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team”.

Gomina is survived by his wife, children, and relatives.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ali GominaLaolu AkandeYemi Osinbajo

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Enact Patriot Act to Celebrate Serving Armed Forces – Nigerians in Diaspora

Enact Patriot Act to Celebrate Serving Armed Forces – Nigerians in Diaspora

News
  • 15 Mar
  • 0
NEMA: Group Hails PMB, Maihaja for Restoring Transparency in Disaster Management

NEMA: Group Hails PMB, Maihaja for Restoring Transparency in Disaster Management

News
  • 15 Mar
  • 0
US Extends Travel Ban To UK, Ireland; Reviews Domestic Curbs

US Extends Travel Ban To UK, Ireland; Reviews Domestic Curbs

News
  • 15 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top