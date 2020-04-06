Osun COVID-19 Patients Peculiar, Can Infect Massively — Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to assist the state to contain the spread of coronavirus, saying some of the samples that were already tested indicated high level of viral loads.

Oyetola said the samples suggested a strong capability to infect massively if necessary measures were not taken.

He said, “Considering our peculiar circumstance, there is the urgent need for the Federal Government to assist us in our efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“Our call is predicated on the fact that some of the samples that were tested indicated high level of viral loads, suggesting a strong capability to infect massively if necessary measures are not taken.”

The governor noted that the current number of index cases that Osun had recorded was as a result of government’s responsiveness and proactive interception of what would have resulted in national distress.

On the restriction order, Oyetola said the initial 14 days lockdown might be extended unless there were indications that the situation was safe enough for people return to work.

He advocated one-month total lockdown of the country by the Federal Government to properly contain the spread of COVID-19, pointing out that the total lockdown of China for over one month assisted the country to stop the spread of the disease.

On the escape of some of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees that tested positive to coronavirus, Oyetola said those that left the isolation centre were forced back to the facility because their relations did not allow them into the houses.

